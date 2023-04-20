I became principal of a 700-student senior high school sometime around 1971. I was approached many times by military intelligence officers seeking information about former students as part of the military’s investigation prior to granting them security clearances. I was as frank and as honest as I could be in answering their questions. Sometime during this period the rules changed and I learned that the subject of the investigation now had the right to review all the comments made. While on the surface this may seem to be the fair thing to allow — it in effect nullified any meaningful investigation. After the rule change I did not provide any meaningful information to the intelligence officers. As far as I am concerned, if this rule still applies, the whole “investigation” process is a shame and it allows those not fit for security clearance to gain it. I congratulate our government for being able to swiftly track down Guardsman (Jack) Teixeira but would it not have better if they had been able to identify him as a potential risk beforehand?