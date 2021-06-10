Letter to the editor: Military is what makes country great

Editor:

Just so everyone knows and I am sure they do, our country is going through some tough times — COVID-19 and our government itself.

Hopefully, we will get both under control and continue our great way of life in our country.

We will come out a lot wiser and smarter than ever before. One thing for sure, we have the best military forces in the world.

Our active military and our veterans continue to make our Unites States of America a great place to live.

I think we are smart enough to know that some countries do not like the U.S.A. for whatever the reason. Many countries do like us, but, either way, we will keep the peace, as being the top military in the world helps keep the peace for us.

We are lucky to be in this position and we have to get better and stronger as time goes on.

We also have to let the world know this, not everything, but enough to let them know we are ready for anything that comes our way.

We can't take care of the whole world, but we can help our friendly nations and, for sure, keep ourselves safe from anyone that wants to harm us.