New York City receives hundreds of migrants per day and is struggling to support them. Warren County has issued a Declaration of Emergency in a proactive defense against NYC sending us an unexpected bus load. Too bad they wrote it in confusing legalese, but they have important concerns: Where could we house them? How could we fund their living expenses until they get on their feet? How would we deal with their potential mental and physical health issues?

As one experienced in bringing migrants into our community, I share these thoughts.

Everyone acknowledges that our nation originated as a bunch of immigrants. Some among us are made uncomfortable by the idea of more immigrants coming to town, but even they have to admit that unless they are indigenous Americans, they too are of immigrant stock.

Everyone knows we need workers to fill hundreds of open jobs around here. But more than just willing-to-work hands, migrants bring the astonishing strength and courage they have demonstrated in their battles to find new lives. More than that, they bring brains and entrepreneurial energy that can boost local economic activity. Maybe most importantly, migrants bring diversities of experience and cultural points of view that tremendously enrich all their neighbors.

Mostly, our community is overwhelmingly hospitable and will welcome Ukrainians, Afghans, Venezuelans, Somalians — peoples from whatever country they have had to flee to escape conflict, persecution, death. Many of us will open wallets, kitchens, even homes to migrants in the event of sudden arrivals.

The United Nations Refugee Agency has declared June 20 as World Refugee Day. On that day, please think of these things. Celebrate with me the strength, courage, brains and diversity they bring. Welcome migrants when they come. They will make your life better.

Richard Leach, MD,

Queensbury