Letter to the editor: Middle East doesn't deserve attention

Editor:

The Middle East gets too much attention for a small portion of our globe. Iran and like-minded neighbors have pompous warlords and not the soft influence of women to temper their egos. Women are powerless and always have had no rights in these lands, and the blowhard men want nuclear weapons to vent their aggressions.

Iran and some others have a vast supply of oil and could have lives of comfort and ease for generations but choose what? Stupidity? Anger and hate? Jealous rage? Who cares; they shouldn’t have so loud a voice in our world.

Our Democratic political party, those in the House and Senate and on the campaign trail, are criticizing our president of these United States for taking out a monster, the Iranian in Iraq, avowed anti-American, Soleimani, and the Democrats show they hate Donald Trump more than they love their country.

These critics are anti-American and make me quake in fear that their ilk will ever run our country. I fear them much more than any Iranian.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

