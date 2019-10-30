Editor:
I’m voting for incumbent Michele Madigan for Saratoga Springs finance commissioner.
In local elections, the candidates’ track record, vision, and ability to get things done are more important than their political affiliation. Madigan has won elections across party lines in the past. She lost a very close Democratic primary to a candidate who is on the school board and would best serve residents by staying in that role.
Fortunately, city residents can select Madigan on either the Working Family or Independence lines. Madigan opposed raising City Council salaries and has demonstrated careful oversight of the city budget. During her tenure, the city has held the line on property taxes without service cutbacks, saved significant sums by refinancing city debt and restructuring city health care, and secured a highly favorable bond rating.
In addition, Madigan deserves credit for her roles in various projects, such as the solar energy farm atop the former landfill, the setting aside of two city-owned properties for affordable housing built by Habitat for Humanity, and striving to make Saratoga Springs the first municipality in the state to set up a high-speed fiber-optic network for residents and businesses.
Barbara Lombardo, Saratoga Springs