Editor:
I plan to vote for incumbent Michele Madigan in the June 25 Democratic primary for the Saratoga Springs City Council position of finance commissioner.
Since taking office in 2012, when the city was in the red, Madigan has successfully managed city finances and demonstrated leadership on projects to enhance city life. During her tenure, the city has held the line on property taxes without service cutbacks, saved significant sums by refinancing city debt and restructuring city health care, and secured a highly favorable bond rating.
Equally important, Madigan reaches beyond the department she oversees to move the city forward, as a strong council member should. For instance, she is leading the way, with support of her council colleagues, to make Saratoga Springs the first municipality in the state to set up a high-speed, fiber-optic network for residents and businesses. In 2016 she created a Smart City Commission, bringing together major stakeholders from the city’s public and private institutions.
More examples: She oversaw development of a solar park on the previous landfill on Weibel Avenue that saves the city more than $60,000 a year. She partnered with the state to fence in dog park on Crescent Street off Route 9. She initiated setting aside two city-owned properties for affordable housing built by Habitat for Humanity. And during her watch, the City Council was key to preserving the Pitney Farm, which has been transformed into extensive community gardens.
I don’t agree with Madigan on everything. Her primary opponent, Patty Morrison, correctly asserts that the structure of city government needs changing, and I’m confident this will soon happen regardless of who’s on the council. To her credit, Madigan has served the city well despite the limitations of the current structure. Stick with Madigan.
Barbara Lombardo, Saratoga Springs