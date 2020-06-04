Letter to the editor: Meter holiday would be a local rainbow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

As we are all struggling to survive this pandemic, loss of jobs, decreased or no earned income and now renewed racial tensions, as a community, we need to help each other.

It was so inspiring to have our local Lake George Bakery give each customer a loaf of bread for free! Our local pub, 163 Taproom, offered a free meal to anyone who lost their job! Giuseppe's Pizza also rose to the occasion and gave free garlic knots when purchasing their takeout food. These are a few of the local merchants who tried to provide some positivity during a very difficult time.

However, it is disheartening when we walk in town and see cars receiving tickets for expired meters. Why is this happening? Don't the village officials realize that this is not encouraging the few people who do venture to come to Lake George and walk around the lake? How can we encourage families to come back to Lake George when the stores open? Restaurants open? Beautiful hot summer day to enjoy the lake?

The events of this year, as we all know, are unprecedented. Maybe we need to continue with the acts of kindness that our local businessmen have introduced!