Letter to the editor: 'Merry Christmas' never went away

Editor:

So America's Governor, Ron DeSantis, not only wants his own private army but he's also pushing some so-called "Stop Woke Act" as a pushback for the critical race theory that they're not actually teaching in grade and high schools. Let's be clear.

There is no “woke.” There is racism and discrimination that has existed for generations. It's time we told the truth and dealt with it honorably. “Woke” is a prejudicial term implying that recognizing a truth is somehow wrong. It is most certainly correct that we teach the truth of slavery, Jim Crow, and other mistakes that have held back progress for millions. Let's stop whitewashing history. We're competing in a worldwide market and we need every person developing their full potential if we are to succeed.

Now, this house on West Mountain Road that had a sign saying "It's Merry Christmas"? Really? I'm thinking that person is a believer in the nonexistent "War on Christmas." These are the folks who believe Trump when he says he brought back "merry Christmas." Like it was gone? I never in my life stopped hearing or saying it and no one ever gave me grief over it. And no, I'm not an especially imposing guy. Whoever's fighting this war on Xmas is failing badly. Every year when I drive around I see the houses all decked out in lights, the Christmas stuff comes out the day after Halloween, the Salvation Army bells still ring, and people greet each other cordially with whatever holiday greeting they darn well want to say.

When I was a kid, "happy holidays" was the thing to say because we meant Christmas and New Year's, right? There you go.

Happy holidays, folks. Stay safe.

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

