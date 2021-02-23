Letter to the editor: Merlino displayed vision, leadership

Editor:

I am sure I can speak for much of the hospitality community in thanking Supervisor Gene Merlino for his many years of service, to this tourism destination called Warren County. Mr. Merlino, your vision and leadership have allowed the greater Lake George region to grow and develop, and not only survive but flourish during the most recent pandemic.

We know it is not easy to serve the public. Like all good leaders, you have always handled both compliments, and sometimes criticism, professionally. You were a consummate gentleman in all of our chance meetings. You always greeted our visitors with a welcoming smile. You always made time to make an appearance at our annual events. And you always took time for our phone calls.

Please know you will be sorely missed. These days, it is getting harder to find men like you. Men from your generation of honor, men that truly knew how to lead, men whose word was gospel, where a handshake was a promise, and their integrity was never in question.

In closing, no dinner or gold watch could ever express our gratitude to you. We wish you the best in your future endeavors. We hope you get a chance to relax and spend time with your family, in your retirement from public service. You have certainly earned it.