Letter to the editor: Merlino affair shows system should be changed

Editor:

The recent information that has come to light about the apparent long-term mismanagement by Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor Merlino and the failure of Town Board members to hold him accountable to his face emphasizes the need to change the structure of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to a county legislature form of government.

Does it make sense to continue with a system in which elected town supervisors essentially “double-dip” with a county job built into a town election? Too much power is held in the hands of town supervisors, while a county legislature (where county representatives would be elected separately to represent equal numbers of residents) would spread oversight responsibilities to another set of eyes.

I urge the county to expeditiously move forward with plans to move to a legislature.

Mike Parwana, Queensbury

