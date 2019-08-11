Editor:
I see the death penalty is still an issue today. I'm not for it, but more does need to be done by professional behaviorists. “Thou shalt not kill” is a 10 commandment. I trust God's decisions. We all need to follow this. Sure, we need to defend ourselves. I'm for more citizens to carry guns for the purpose of protecting their fellow man. But, for someone in custody, going through the courts or in prison, they need professional help; help that will lead to remorse. It could be, remorse is the worst pain the criminal can get, if our system can dish it out. Bring the prisoner around and make him feel sorrow for his or her actions.
As for shooters who bring horror to so many lives, I feel authorities need to interrogate and likely arrest ones closest to them. Find out if it could have been prevented. And what professionals in the mental health or other fields may have been able to stop the crime? Like Sandy Hook for example. I heard the killer wasn't allowed to leave home alone. Yet, there was a gun in the house? Yet, he watched videos with violence? Did his doctor ever even make a house call to assess the environment? Do we need to bring back institutionalization for the mentally ill?
Bottom line is we are not doing enough to make our world safe. I said we. Too, the church leaders need to get together with scientific others to find a way to identify if a criminal has a demon controlling his or her thoughts. Demons do exist and need to be destroyed. How much intelligence on the subject is out there? We need to rid our cities of cults and homelessness causing crimes. Maybe even screen people attending events.
Mary Williams, Queensbury