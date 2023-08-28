I cannot understand cheering a person who chooses lies and destruction, cheering Trump. I’m dismayed that, with few exceptions, “leaders” of the now Republican Party — in the Senate and House, along with our local senators, representatives, and legislators — say nothing when Trump behaves in despicable, dangerous ways, his words stirring “people” to violence against anyone daring to challenge his autocratic power — the jury in Georgia who did their civic duty voting to indict, prosecutors amassing clear evidence of unlawful actions, election workers doing their work at the polls — how they support even cheer Trumps’ tirades, words and behavior we would never tolerate in our child, spouse, father, neighbor. Our Stefanik remains totally faithful in her support of Trump, viciously attacking truthtellers with inflammatory accusations. Stec and local north country Republican legislators stay silent. For some it’s fear of Trump’s threats and violence. With Stefanik, it’s power, her wanting power. With his “base” it seems a wilful ignorance about facts or evidence, a dangerous and extreme loyalty to a man who would be king, who offers them nothing that would enrich their own lives or dignity, continually rewarding himself and the powerful. And I cannot understand how despite extraordinarily clear evidence that our earth is in a crisis– killing heat, devastating floods, out of control fire, droughts–how many Republicans vote against what could help preserve our biodiverse bountiful earth, voting for more drilling, more fossil fuels, voting against renewable energies as “too costly.”