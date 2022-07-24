Letter to the editor: Men, you should be responsible for your actions

Men, you should be responsible for your actions

The other half of the equation is worth weighing in this abortion battle. Think about it, women in many states are now forced to carry to term a baby whose life they — and they alone — will be totally responsible for over the next two decades of that baby’s life. The man who is equally responsible for fertilization gets to walk away from all responsibility if he chooses.

For those who argue life is precious, why don’t they tell that to the men who rape, commit incest, impregnate and then abandon women — and then take no responsibility for raising their child. If we want laws that target women, then institute laws that target men as well. After all, isn’t this America, a land of equal rights?

Pass laws that identify and force the fathers to be equally responsible for raising the child just as women in many states are now being forced to bear a child even when it puts their own life in danger. All you high and mighty sounding guys in legislative chambers who so quickly pass laws about “life,” forcing women and girls — yes girls — to bear children by denying them choice over their own health decisions, it’s time for you to get real.

We’ve been fighting for women’s rights, including abortion rights, for our lifetime. Stand up, all you boys, and act like men! Take responsibility for your own actions and give us back our freedoms.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls