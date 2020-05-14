Letter to the editor: Men must take some responsibility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I want to respond to the "all hope lost" letter, as I was once a single mom, and am now helping my daughter.

She's on her own, raising three children whose fathers do not contribute in any way, including the gentleman who wrote the letter to the editor.

Why do these men who make babies, then basically walk away, feel entitled to anything? In my opinion, they should get vasectomies not stimulus checks.

I'm basically the other parent, I help care for my grandchildren. People should stop criticizing these young women and look at the men! They didn't make these babies alone.

I'm just disgusted to see a letter like that. Honestly, let me get my tiny violin out. I'm sure I speak for many mothers. The double standard is insane.

Kym Gardner

Hudson Falls

