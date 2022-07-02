Letter to the editor: Members of GOP need to publicly renounce Trump

Tens of millions of Americans warned family, friends, neighbors, Donald Trump was unfit for office. Our warnings went unheeded. Millions were drawn in by a figure we understood to be a huckster, a con man. Many still stand with him despite clear evidence he was and is a danger to America. These people are dangerously wrong.

In order to move forward as a functioning democracy, Americans who have been grievously wrong must admit error. People often misquote Thoreau “government is best that is closest to the people,” but the sentiment isn’t bad. Leaders at every level must set an example, leaders closest to the people foremost among them.

Local Republican board members, mayors, supervisors, assemblymen, senators, representatives and others must publicly renounce Trump and his attempt to overthrow the legitimate government of the United States of America or by their silence they will be complicit.

Mike Parwana, Queensbury

