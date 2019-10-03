Editor:
Two years ago, I made a mistake and did not vote for Meg Kelly for Saratoga Springs mayor. This year I will.
Kelly has earned everyone’s vote. She has accomplished far more in her first term than the previous mayor did in four years. I am most impressed how she built trust and teamwork throughout City Hall, including with Commissioners Michele Madigan, John Franck, Skip Scirocco and Peter Martin. While Martin decided not to run, I’m confident that Robin Dalton will join the team and be an effective commissioner of public safety.
This team unclogged years of delays getting the City Center garage and Geyser Trails approved. Under Meg’s leadership, they also moved to a new temporary City Hall after the fire and were functioning in only five days. And they did all of this without increasing taxes.
Kelly has been very vocal describing Commissioner Madigan as an important partner whose re-election is critical to keeping the team productive.
This is a great year to split your ticket, although every one of my recommended candidates can be voted for on the Independence ticket.
Richard Sellers, Saratoga Springs