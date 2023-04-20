If the goal is to achieve quality healthcare, accessible to every American, then insurance and Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) reforms need to be at the top of our lawmaker’s legislative priority list.

As someone who struggles with high cholesterol and heart issues, I know how many expensive hoops insurance companies and their PBMs can send you through just to access the medications that keep you alive. No American should let their health take a hit simply because these companies are greedy and put profits over patients.

It is imperative that members in Congress take my story —and millions of others just like mine — into account when deciding on what policies to focus on this year.

I hope that the New York delegation will work together to find solutions that make a difference in the everyday lives of their constituents — like the HELP Copays Act, which reins in the practices of these selfish industries and makes accessing prescriptions easier for patients.

Joan Lamagna,

Stony Creek