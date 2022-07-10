Letter to the editor: Medical Mission to Guatemala is back and needs help

The Glens Falls Medical Mission has been serving the medical needs of the people of Nueva Santa Rosa, Guatemala, since 1996. COVID of course, put a pause on our work, but we are happy to announce that we will be returning to NSR this fall, Oct. 22-29!

We provide general medical, women's, dental and pediatric care to a very poor area of the country on each twice yearly clinic. We teach local health professionals and patients. We work closely with other missions and the local health clinic and hospital.

We are looking for volunteers: doctors, nurses, PAs, NPs, dentists, pharmacists, Spanish translators and general non-medical volunteers. We will give our volunteers information on tropical medicine and help them understand the culture. Facility with Spanish is helpful but not required. Volunteers age 16-17 can attend if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Serving the people of Nueva Santa Rosa is a privilege and it can be a life-changing experience. Go to www.gfmmf.org for more information or to apply.

