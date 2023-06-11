When the school year ends, the Summer Food Service Program offers free, healthy meals to kids and teens, often at schools, parks, community centers and other family-friendly locations. These meals fill the nutrition gap for students who rely on school breakfast and lunch. No application or signup is needed — kids can just drop by when meals are served.

Summer meals will be especially important this year as families face rising prices at the grocery store. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can also help families stretch their grocery budgets and put more food on the table. SNAP provides monthly benefits to spend at grocery stores, farmers markets, and other participating retailers. With summer meals and SNAP, kids and teens get the nutrition they need to learn, grow and thrive, and their families have more to spend at the grocery store each month.

Summer Food Service Program arrangements should be finalized during the next few weeks of June to begin at area sites in early July. The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program (NOEP) at Catholic Charities can help you find local meal sites and community backpack programs, learn if you may be eligible for SNAP, and complete and submit a SNAP application. For free and confidential help, contact NOEP Coordinator, Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, phone: 518-793-6212 ext. 32 or email: bdriscoll@swwcc.org.

Bennet F. "Ben" Driscoll, Jr.

Catholic Charities

Glens Falls