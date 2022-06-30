Letter to the editor: Meal options for kids are available

The Summer Food Service Program operates during the summer months when school is not in session. It's designed to provide free meals to children ages 18 and under, and young people with a disability, ages 21 and under.

Many of these children are from families that, before the COVID pandemic, would have been eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, but lose access to them when the school year end.

The Summer Food Service Program is federally funded by USDA and administered in our state by the New York State Education Department.

This summer, Summer Food Service and/or Backpack Programs will be available at the East Field Pavilion in Glens Falls between July 1 and Aug. 19. Contact the city of Glens Falls Recreation Department for additional details; in Warrensburg through the Warrensburg Central School District, and; in the town of Johnsburg through the Adirondack Community Outreach Center in North Creek.

Warren County residents from these and all municipalities are invited to contact their respective town/city halls, school districts and/or local food pantries for more information about opportunities available to children, youth and families in their communities.

Despite increases in seasonal employment throughout our region, most area food pantries see more families visiting them during the summer months when children are home from school. At this time, donations and contributions to food pantries are always welcomed.

For additional information on the Summer Food Service Program, to see if your household is eligible to receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, and/or to receive a list of food pantries and other food and nutrition related programs/services in Warren County and surrounding communities, please contact Catholic Charities nutrition outreach and education program coordinator at 518-793-6212, ext. 32, or email: bdriscoll@swwcc.org.

Bennet Driscoll, Glens Falls

