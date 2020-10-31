Letter to the editor: McNulty is top choice to lead Queensbury

Editor:

I find it interesting, the number of political signs that proliferate on our corners and properties as we are currently in this year’s election cycle. You would think that the number of signs a candidate has was how they would win the election, by the sheer number of signs.

While political signs are a great way for a candidate to get their names out into the public, I would hope each voter devoted some time into getting to know the candidates, their political positions, their stance on different subjects and then be able to vote as an informed voter.

I would like to take this opportunity to provide some background into our town of Queensbury, Town Board candidate, representing Ward 4, Tim McNulty. I have had the pleasure and honor of knowing and working with Tim for some time now. I believe his experience as a retired Army colonel, his overseas appointments, his level of responsibility for thousands of individuals, along with the associated budgets, would position him as the candidate with the best background to lead the town of Queensbury forward, in these very uncertain times.

We look forward to Tim McNulty representing Ward 4, on the Queensbury Town Board.

George Ferone, Queensbury

Town Republican Committee Chairman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0