Editor:
As a Conservative Party committeeman in Glens Falls Ward 2, I have firsthand knowledge of the hard work and accomplishments of Warren County Supervisor City of Glens Falls Ward 2 Peter McDevitt.
Supervisor McDevitt serves as chairman of the Local Development Corp. (LDC) and Economic Growth Corp. (EDC). Additionally, he currently serves on various committees, including Finance, Health and Human Services, Personnel and Higher Education, Support Services, Legislative and Rules and Environmental and Real Property Services. Past committee chairmanships include county clerk, mental health and SUNY Adirondack.
Being self-employed and semi-retired, Supervisor McDevitt attends all Warren County supervisors' daily meetings with one of the highest attendance records. Supervisor McDevitt is actively involved with the proposed new Stewart's at the intersection of Ridge and Sanford streets. He is determined to preserve single family residential neighborhoods, coupled with the safety of young children walking to Jackson Heights Elementary School. They cannot be compromised.
There is no substitute for experience, dedication, determination and genuine representation of the residents of Glens Falls and Warren County.
Please cast your vote for Peter McDevitt Warren County Supervisor Glens Falls Ward 2. It is beneficial to all of us.
Scott Smith, Glens Falls