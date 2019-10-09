Editor:
I recall many years ago seeing a photo in our local newspaper of a man standing alone in the Chamber of the city of Glens Falls. I didn’t know the man, but the photo elicited a thought that this man is giving a final bow and thanks to the city he loves. I eventually came to meet and know the man in the photo. I have known the man for nearly two decades, and my initial instinct about the man in the photo was spot on.
That man is Peter McDevitt. Peter served a four-year term on the city of Glens Falls Common Council and is currently serving his fourth term representing the city at the County Board of Supervisors. I have come to know Peter as a hardworking, intelligent and thoughtful representative for the city who is conversant and knowledgeable in all committees at the county.
Early in Peter’s political career, he assisted in writing a grant that allowed the city its first Farmer’s Market, which became an overwhelming and important cornerstone in the revitalization of the city. Peter’s accomplishments are piled high and far exceed the 300 words or less limit. Peter’s pragmatic approach and analytical style have kept him above the political fray, and his independent command of the issues facing the county benefit the citizens of Glens Falls. Glens Falls is thriving thanks to the collaborative efforts of people like Peter McDevitt.
I wholeheartedly endorse Peter’s re-election as the supervisor, Ward 2, city of Glens Falls and hope the voters re-elect the man who has worked so passionately on behalf of the citizens of the city of Glens Falls.
Chris Strough, Queensbury