Letter to the editor: McConnell's gambit was a power grab

Editor:

I'd like to address Carlton Tucker's letter from Oct. 3, 2020.

First, Carlton's being simplistic in his assertion. The facts are, there was no historical precedent for McConnell to fail to bring Merrick Garland’s nomination to a vote. The invention of the "Election Year Prohibition" was a figment of McConnell’s imagination. That excuse had never been used in our constitutional history. I challenge Carlton to document another refusal on such grounds.

The only actual reason for this invention was to deny Obama. Garland had even been on conservative approval lists and is considered moderate. This was an obstructionist decision for purely political reasons and that's a fact, Jack.

Second, the above decision set a precedent, which was repeated by the likes of Lindsey Graham. We have seen it on tape many times and to deny it is futile. In this instance, Trump’s appointment fails the precedent so clearly argued, in writing and on tape.