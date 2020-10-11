Letter to the editor: McConnell's gambit was a power grab

Editor:
I'd like to address Carlton Tucker's letter from Oct. 3, 2020.
First, Carlton's being simplistic in his assertion. The facts are, there was no historical precedent for McConnell to fail to bring Merrick Garland’s nomination to a vote. The invention of the "Election Year Prohibition" was a figment of McConnell’s imagination. That excuse had never been used in our constitutional history. I challenge Carlton to document another refusal on such grounds.
The only actual reason for this invention was to deny Obama. Garland had even been on conservative approval lists and is considered moderate. This was an obstructionist decision for purely political reasons and that's a fact, Jack.
Second, the above decision set a precedent, which was repeated by the likes of Lindsey Graham. We have seen it on tape many times and to deny it is futile. In this instance, Trump’s appointment fails the precedent so clearly argued, in writing and on tape.
Again, McConnell invented a new excuse. It's really low to add a codicil, saying that if the party of the president holds the Senate, then the precedent can be bypassed. Whaaa? These dishonorable Republicans have no principles and don't represent the will of the people, which they previously claimed was necessary. All legitimate polls make clear that "the people" want the next president to make the appointment.
If Carlton really believed his own words, he would have been outraged that Obama’s appointment was bypassed. Further, such an appointment serves to put a Trumpite on the court when matters of the election may be brought before it.
No slick snake oil salesman or carnival barker can cover the stench of this attempt of a raw political power grab by a party about to be defeated in November.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau
