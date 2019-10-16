Editor:
My name is Ellie Underwood and I am emailing you in regards to the Chestertown Town Board elections. I felt it was extremely necessary to voice my support for Bernard McCann.
Having grown up in Chestertown and attending North Warren, I have known McCann for my whole life through his teachings and coaching. Aside from being his student, he continues to play a vital role in my life as I continue to grow into the individual I am today. Many of my peers and fellow community members can say the same. Mr. McCann has always been known as a charismatic, energetic, positive soul that always shows initiative to help others and the community. I believe that the town of Chester would highly benefit from his position on Town Board. I encourage you to consider him — he’s a wonderful man with many wonderful ideas!
Thank you for your time.
Ellie Underwood, Chestertown