Editor:
Having spent my first 18 years of life growing up in Chestertown, I realize now that I was lucky to live in a small rural community nestled in the southern Adirondacks. I was even more lucky to have quality people to influence my life in a positive way. One of those people is Bernard (Bernie) McCann.
Throughout my time at North Warren, as both a student and an athlete, I got to know Bernie well. His passion as a social studies teacher and a coach of multiple sports was second-to-none. As the head cross-country coach for over 10 years, he led his teams to multiple Section II titles and many league championships. Whether it was his inspiring teaching style during classes like public speaking or his dedication to seeing us improve as athletes, Bernie inspired thousands of students over the years and served as a role model in the local community.
In addition to his teaching career at North Warren, he also served on the school board and as interim superintendent. Above all else, Bernie’s knowledge of how the world works, and the challenges that rural communities like Chestertown face, is deeply rooted in his experience as a resident of Chestertown for many years. It brings me great joy to know that somebody like Bernie McCann will be working in good faith to improve Chestertown now and well into the future. He is truly the right choice for the town of Chester board.
Alec Underwood, Missoula, Montana