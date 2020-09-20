Letter to the editor: McCalmon is right person for Senate

Editor:

The 49th District has waited many decades for a New York state Senate Democratic candidate the likes of Thearse McCalmon. As communities changed, representation mainly remained the same. McCalmon, an educator and historian, brings a hefty set of tools, allowing her to identify with the diversified groups within our district. She also listens.

Thearse McCalmon communicates goals and ideals across boundaries seldom addressed by Tedisco. Her experience as a teacher, nurse, activist, parent, and grandmother seeks changes to a damaging health care system, social and environmental remedy and education equity for all our residents. These are also issues dear to my heart.

I heartily support McCalmon for New York Senate because of her personal mission to get out into communities seeking what residents find important to their lives. What affects individuals also cripples communities. She sees this and has made great strides to highlight disparities in the public sphere.

It is time for real change within the 49th. This starts with our vote in November. Thearse McCalmon’s win is a win for all of us.

Rita Ogburn-McCall, Niskayuna

