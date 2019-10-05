Editor:
Meg Kelly has acquired a stunning list of accomplishments during her brief tenure as mayor of Saratoga Springs. From managing the crisis of the catastrophic fire in City Hall to her shepherding the City Center’s parking facility to its recent groundbreaking she has achieved one success after another. Her secret is that she is the un-politician. She doesn’t seek headlines. She doesn’t load up council meetings with self-serving proclamations. She is focused on getting the essential needs of this city met.
The terms of meeting with the mayor are instructive. When I asked for a meeting with her she asked me to send her the specifics of my concerns along with any supporting information. When I met with the mayor it became clear that she had not only read my memo but that she had researched the issue. She had invited the two key staff members related to my concern to the meeting. After a brief welcome we got right down to business. She respectfully listened to my summary. She asked some thoughtful questions. She offered a few of her own observations. She then offered what she was willing to do to assist in addressing my concern and then the meeting was over. There was no glad handing. There were no vague promises. It was simply an efficient exploration of an issue to see what was possible.
That is our mayor, and I think this city is extremely fortunate to have her. I will be voting for her in November.
John Kaufmann, Saratoga Springs