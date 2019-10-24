Editor:
For many years, the City Center’s need for a parking facility went unresolved. While the need was recognized, it was delayed by pointless RFPs, misguided development proposals for the city owned lot and mired in litigation. That is, until Meg Kelly came into office. Indeed, during her first term as mayor, Meg Kelly was able to bring parties together, end litigation, achieve consensus and obtain unanimous council support for a lease agreement which enabled the City Center to finally break ground on the long-awaited parking facility.
Likewise, the Geyser Road trail seemed destined for a similar fate, until Meg Kelly became mayor. She was again able to bring people together, resolve litigation and move forward on this long-awaited project in a cooperative and respectful manner.
You have free articles remaining.
Meg Kelly has proved herself to be someone who can get things done. Through her leadership, and with her fellow City Council members, other important city needs can be realized, including a permanent Code Blue facility and a third EMS/Fire Station to better serve all city residents, especially those who live on the eastern ridge.
I urge all city residents to vote for Meg Kelly so she can continue to get things done.
Courtney DeLeonardis, Saratoga Springs