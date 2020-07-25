Letter to the editor: Maybe we are all brainwashed

Editor:

This “brainwashed” reported in the paper about the Black Lives Matter rally in Fort Edward is very interesting. If that person was thinking that Black Americans are now brainwashed then we have a very new and subtle form of “us against them.”

I think the human species is the only species that doesn’t learn from its past. The antelope in the jungle passes on instinctively to their young not to cuddle up to a sleeping lion. Even mice in the maze seem to find their way out eventually and retain.

People keep robbing banks and stores. Teens keep getting high and risking addiction. They keep getting pregnant. Now COVID-19 parties. People keep driving drunk. Politicians keep getting scandalized in the news. Companies keep getting called on the carpet for monopolizing. Countries keep going to war and then drawing lines in the sand, like Israel-Palestine and the Durand Line in Afghanistan; all causing future troubles of resentment.

Ms. Bernice Mennis’s letter to the editor last year about how the white race, the British, Spanish, and U.S., all involved in colonialism and imperialism, had a mental illness of racism. Supreme arrogance I would call it — to denigrate other cultures of the world. To kill we had to de-humanize and call the enemy savages and gooks.