Letter to the editor: Maybe Red Cross could help vaccinate

Editor:

COVID vaccine distribution — the American Red Cross can pull into any neighborhood, and in under an hour, set up a blood drive in the school gym or an empty town hall building. They have been doing this for decades.

Why not tap into this very efficient organization to distribute the COVID vaccine? They have bloodmobiles staffed with competent personnel, mostly registered nurses. Why not use their incredible expertise and mobility to get Americans vaccinated?

A smart move would be to abandon the nightmarish, complicated appointment process, a real bottleneck in getting this life-saving vaccine into our arms. Folks could simply register at the time of vaccination.

We might very well achieve that herd-immunity sooner rather than later and really celebrate a July 4 gathering with our loved ones as President Biden has suggested.

Lana Swanson, Eagle Bridge

