Letter to the editor: May country live free under God

Editor:

I’ve tried so hard to see the reasoning of the people who worship Trump. He came in with turmoil, gave four years of turmoil and leaves in turmoil. He said he would cut funding to Social Security and Medicare if he was elected. Swell for the ones who don’t live on it. So I take it, they are all wealthy like hell.

His predictions that the virus would go away like a miracle went poof! Look at all the people getting sick and dying every day. How come? Yet all his adorers want him back. Thank God I am not one of them. To them, it’s all about the party. To me, it’s all about my country, may it live free forever under a merciful God, and may this horrible virus not consume our world. For this I pray every day.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

