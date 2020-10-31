Letter to the editor: Matt Simpson will do what he says he will

Editor:

Don’t underestimate Matt Simpson’s strength. Matt may not rant and rage; instead he listens and states his point of view. I have seen him hold firm to his opinion at many Warren County Board of Supervisors meetings. Matt will not be intimated or swayed from what he believes to be right. He will argue and give reasons for his opinion.

I have worked with Matt on both town and environmental issues. He learns about an issue before he forms his opinion, and he will fight vigorously for that position. He is one of the few whose word is his bond. If Matt says he will do something, he will.

If you want someone who will truly represent our area then vote for Matt Simpson for NYS Assembly.

Bill McGhie, Adirondack

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0