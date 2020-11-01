Letter to the editor: Matt Simpson truly knows the district

Editor:

Dear fellow voters of the 114th Assembly District, there is only one candidate running to fill the 114th Assembly District seat that deserves your vote and that candidate is Matt Simpson.

I am appalled that The Post-Star seems to think that being a world-class athlete makes someone the best fit to represent us. How can you ignore a businessman who has been working and leading the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages (101 of them)? Matt knows the district and the unique issues and concerns that are important to us. He has demonstrated how to work with others and achieve compromise.

I worry about people who say that we only have any hope of mattering in New York if we give up and support the Democrats because they have the majority. Matt will not take the “easy” path but will use his skills to keep the 114th Assembly District in the fight.

Use your vote for the man who truly knows the people of the 114th Assembly District and their issues. Vote Matt Simpson.

Barbara Caimano, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0