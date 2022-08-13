Letter to the editor: Matt Putorti 'knows how to represent us'

Money. It buys things. The more you spend, the more you expect to get. Some are quietly spending nearly $10 million to get Elise Stefanik in a position of power. No matter what's disclosed, we don’t really know who’s behind this money. The burning question is what do they expect to get from it? Do you really think this inky dark money is intended to make our roads better, our schools better, our lives safer? Big money doesn’t need that. They want more and more money. And think about who they’re buying from: Elise.

Only one candidate in this upcoming election cycle is from our area. The others set up shop here for one purpose, to further their careers and make us think they can effectively represent our interests.

On Aug. 23, we will be voting for a candidate to stand up to Stefanik and the moneyed interests. I believe that Matt Putorti, who grew up in our district, whose family runs a small business here, and who knows how to represent us, is your candidate. If you don’t vote for Putorti, you don’t know whose interests you’re really supporting. Pay no attention to costly, clever marketing and smiley faces on ads. Pay attention to what’s going on.

Vote Putorti, for you own interests. He may have a smaller war chest; he’s not for sale. Vote.

Arthur Levy, Huletts Landing