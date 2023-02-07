Eichmann, the architect of the Nazi extermination of 6 million Jews, bragged of his “blood ancestry,” his “master Aryan” race. I think of the strange delusion of “masters” throughout history: white slaveholders savagely beating slaves; whites in the Jim Crow South lynching Black men, passing laws forbidding blacks access to state colleges, libraries, voting; patriarchal male power exploiting and abusing women, creating laws forbidding women’s education, work, reproductive rights; religious fundamentalists declaring homosexuality “blasphemy” punishable by death; Republican legislatures banning books, restricting courses in history, literature, sex education; self-righteous people violently attacking librarians, teachers, health care workers, sex educators in the name of parental “freedom”; Western “advanced” countries and corporate powers assuming their right to exploit and subjugate land and people. Who are these people feeling morally superior while committing immoral acts of cruelty and harm?

Throughout history those in power, those “masters,” have viewed themselves as the moral center of the universe, blind to the worth, dignity, value, bounty, beauty, and life of all beings: our Earth and its extraordinary biodiversity. And throughout history people have been killed for their their deeper and truer vision: Gandhi, MLK, Robert Kennedy, Rabin ... . It is heart-rending to see Modi, the Hindu nationalist prime minister of India, betraying Gandhi’s work for peace and unity; to see Israel’s now right-wing government allied with those supporting the assassination of Rabin and his work for peace; to have right-wing Republicans put in power election deniers, conspiracy theorists, racists; to have whistleblowers and fighters for democracy and protection of Earth labeled “terrorists.”

I can see why DeSantis and many Republican legislators work to restrict what we learn, what we know, what we say, who we are ... , want us ignorant of the dignity, power and richness of our own lives and of our deep connection in this “great web of life.”

Bernice Mennis,

Fort Ann