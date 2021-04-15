Letter to the editor: Mass shootings letter was well said but wrong

Editor:

This letter is in response to Barrone Knobbs’ letter published in your paper on April 9. In it, Mr. Knobbs insinuated that the need for gun control was overblown, as other countries suffer from mass shootings, too. What Mr. Knobbs seemed to not understand was the frequency, scale and circumstance of said violence.

In most of the countries he listed, mass shootings are a rare thing, often occurring only once a decade, or even once a lifetime. When they do occur, they often immediately spur a massive clamp-down on gun ownership, if they don’t outright result in the weapons being banned altogether. Here, mass shootings occur so regularly, unless the casualty count is in the hundreds, they have become ho-hum events.

The other countries he listed are active war zones, or are places where law and order has completely broken down. Even compared to those though, the level of gun violence in our country exceeds most, if not all.

As for his disdain at the concept of rehabilitating ex-cons into society, that is actually the basic principle behind our criminal justice system! Given that, I wonder what he thinks we should do with them, cut off their hands and brand them like they do in Iran?