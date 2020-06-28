Letter to the editor: Masks should be worn inside stores

Editor:

We should all be proud when we followed protocol so as to defeat the deadly pandemic, known as COVID-19. At the beginning of this disease, New York state experienced the worst of this calamity. At present our state has one of the lowest infection rates in the country. This was accomplished by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, staying home and washing your hands frequently.

One of the dire consequences of this tragedy is that, in New York state alone over 24,000 lives were lost. Worldwide, this number exceeds 450,000. Further, public health experts warn that this disease could rebound in a flash.

Stewart's Shops is a renowned retailer in our area. Over the past two weeks I have shopped at various Stewart's Shops from Dutchess County to Washington County. At every shop, posted on the entrance door, is a sign which mandates that all customers cover their face before entering the store.