Letter to the editor: Mask-wearing means being good citizen

Editor:

I completely understand that you prize your individual freedom in choosing your apparel — like wearing socks with sandals or pairing plaid with stripes or wearing pajama bottoms as pants. That is a fashion choice and it doesn’t threaten anyone’s health. I get it and I will defend your right to dress like a bozo.

But I struggle to understand mask-hater's refusal to wear a face covering to protect the people around you when in public. Mask-hater is putting individual autonomy above any sense of social responsibility. Mask-hater is infringing on the rights of others to be free from getting infected with COVID-19. Mask-hater is being selfish and irresponsible.

Fact: Masks are proven to work in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

So, here’s the thing. I don’t enjoy wearing a mask. It gets hot, and breathing is difficult. And yes, it is inconvenient. But I’m wearing a mask not to make a political statement. On the contrary, I’m willingly putting the needs of others ahead of my personal comfort. I’m willingly making that very small sacrifice to help in the prevention effort and save lives.

That’s simply being a good person. That’s just being a good citizen. That’s really being a good American.

Jill Nadolski, Salem

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0