Letter to the editor: Mask-shaming needs to stop

Editor:
I must apologize in advance as this letter needs to be re-directed.
Dear Mr. Older model mud-covered red pickup with the mud-covered wheelbarrow thrown into the back:
You spotted my son and I at the bridge intersection light going into Glens Falls and yelled “take off the masks!” I would have put my car into park in the middle of the road then and there to walk over to speak to you but we were running late for an appointment. You see we hate the masks as well, very much so. But my son was late for a blood transfusion at Glens Falls Hospital. He is a cancer patient with Dana Farber, Brigham Women’s Hospital, Albany Med and Glens Falls Hospital. My son has had 4 chemo treatments in the last 13 months. He is the bravest man I have ever met.
There were an estimated 89,500 cancer cases in the USA as of 2020 according to the American Cancer Society and 9,270 cancer deaths from ages 15-39 years old. We all want to “take the masks off.” A mask is a life-saving device for a chemo/radiation/transplant/ immune suppressed patient. Dust mites, mold spores, viruses, bacteria are a normal “unseen” occurrence unless your immune system is suppressed. Masks are necessary to survive. But you already know this. So, ask yourself this: “if you were made aware of an atomic bomb strike, how long would it take you to search out, buy and wear the masks needed to survive for yourself or your loved ones?”
This is the life of many patients with immune suppressing diseases on a day-to-day basis. “Take the masks off”? Yes, dear Lord, please help us find the way.
Nancy Walsh, South Glens Falls