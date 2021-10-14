Letter to the editor: Mask-shaming needs to stop

Editor:

I must apologize in advance as this letter needs to be re-directed.

Dear Mr. Older model mud-covered red pickup with the mud-covered wheelbarrow thrown into the back:

You spotted my son and I at the bridge intersection light going into Glens Falls and yelled “take off the masks!” I would have put my car into park in the middle of the road then and there to walk over to speak to you but we were running late for an appointment. You see we hate the masks as well, very much so. But my son was late for a blood transfusion at Glens Falls Hospital. He is a cancer patient with Dana Farber, Brigham Women’s Hospital, Albany Med and Glens Falls Hospital. My son has had 4 chemo treatments in the last 13 months. He is the bravest man I have ever met.