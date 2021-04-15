Letter to the editor: Marxism is anti-American

Editor:

Well, here we go again ... Mr. Scoonzarielli has served up another whopper, picking apart the words of a fellow citizen while spinning leftist ideology in an attempt to make Marxism (which is responsible for more than 100 million deaths worldwide) appear more appetizing to the American public.

Philosophically, you are correct regarding secular humanism — it stems from an altruistic attempt to solve humanity’s shortcomings without submitting to an omniscient power. It acknowledges that we are merely a more evolved form of animalistic intelligence, therefore it’s up to us to solve our own problems. The faults of secular humanism are in the practice, not the theory itself.

By refusing to submit to a higher power, the individual grows bold in their myopia. Conformity is demanded from the top-down in society, as sociopathic behavior festers from the bottom-up. True tyranny is born when we allow a secular centralized state to decree how we should live while individual accountability is lost in our deistic denial.

Humanity alone cannot curb our primal desires for self-preservation and self-satisfaction; this can only be accomplished by the individual through self-denial and submission to a greater force than humanity.