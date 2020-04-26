Letter to the editor: Many rest in peace in Woodlawn Cemetery

Editor:
How boring, what to do?
Well, I found the perfect time-filler, outdoors, complete solitude, educational, totally fascinating and pandemic-free. Spend a day with a bag lunch in incredible beauty and solitude in Woodlawn Cemetery, the Bronx. Not a soul will breathe on you despite the presence of some of the world's greatest personalities.
Who's there? R.H. Macy, F.W. Woolworth, J.C. Penny, the Barrymores, Admiral Farragut, gunslinger Bat Masterson, Herman Melville of Moby Dick fame, W.C. Handy, Lionel Hampton, Miles Davis, Irving Berlin, Augustus Julliard, Nellie Bly, Fritz Kriesler, Otto Preminger, Jules Bache, Joseph Pulitzer, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Damon Runyan, Carrie Chapman Catt, Gail Borden, Oscar Hammerstein, Jay Gould, Dan Topping, Aretha Franklin, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Ralph Bunche, Frankie Frisch, Coleman Hawkins, George M. Cohan, Victor Herbert and Madam C.J. Walker, first black female millionaire, now featured in Netflix movie, "Self Made."
Many have unique grave sites. Mayor LaGuardia has a simple stone with “The Little Flower” on it. Great dance team Vernon and Irene Castle have an exhausted bronze dancer collapsed on their grave. George De Long is a huge lifelike statue peering out of his parka through the snow. He and his team died of starvation lost in the Arctic. Belmont, of horseracing fame, is interred in a miniature replica of the cathedral of St. Michel in Normandy, France. A great semi-circular granite courtyard features the mausoleum of Isidor Strauss. Remember him in “Titanic?” Owner of Macy's, he and his wife refused a seat in the lifeboat. She was never found.
What better way to close than with Charles Evans Hughes, governor, Supreme Court justice, almost president, of “Hometown” Glens Falls fame. Astounding flora and fauna permeates Woodlawn. Paths and walkways are resplendent in flowered beauty. My wife and I took many Sunday walks and picnics there in our courting years.
Gene Casella, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!