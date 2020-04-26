Letter to the editor: Many rest in peace in Woodlawn Cemetery

Well, I found the perfect time-filler, outdoors, complete solitude, educational, totally fascinating and pandemic-free. Spend a day with a bag lunch in incredible beauty and solitude in Woodlawn Cemetery, the Bronx. Not a soul will breathe on you despite the presence of some of the world's greatest personalities.

Many have unique grave sites. Mayor LaGuardia has a simple stone with “The Little Flower” on it. Great dance team Vernon and Irene Castle have an exhausted bronze dancer collapsed on their grave. George De Long is a huge lifelike statue peering out of his parka through the snow. He and his team died of starvation lost in the Arctic. Belmont, of horseracing fame, is interred in a miniature replica of the cathedral of St. Michel in Normandy, France. A great semi-circular granite courtyard features the mausoleum of Isidor Strauss. Remember him in “Titanic?” Owner of Macy's, he and his wife refused a seat in the lifeboat. She was never found.