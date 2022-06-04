Letter to the editor: Many questions on e-conversion

Editor:

This new progressive direction we are taking to eliminate fossil fuels really boggles the imagination. It goes without saying most Americans can't afford an electric car. Most can't even afford the gas for our cars no less the rising price of food and commodities.

I well remember the standstill on I-95 in the Carolinas this past winter. Hundreds, if not a thousand, cars stalled for hours, out of gas having to run their engines for hours to keep warm. How did they remedy the chaos? How did everybody get going again? Did gas trucks ride the shoulders to reach every car in need? What if they were all electric cars and trucks. How do you get energy to I-95 for miles? And if you could, how long would it take to renew their batteries? My little cordless vacuum takes four hours. Can you imagine the insanity on I-95 trying to re-energize hundreds of cars and trucks?

Which brings me to another crisis. I never heard anybody give any thought to lawn mowers. They run on fossil fuel, don't they? If my newly converted electric mower runs out, where would I go to re-energize it? In fact, how would I get it there? Would I have to tow my mower to the nearest energy station? If my vacuum cleaner takes four hours, how long would it take to charge an electric lawn mower?

Boy, are we in for a treat. We may need more than just renewable solar panels on our roofs. And, who ensures every foreign country conforms? Who gets Putin to electrify all his armored cars and tanks? What about China, North Korea and every other country? Who gets them to conform? Joe Biden ... Kamala Harris? Good luck!

Gene Casella, Queensbury

