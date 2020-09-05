Letter to the editor: Many moments have made a real mess

Editor:

There are many moments in time that carve our world. There are many smaller moments that form the rock to be carved. This is the moment the rock becomes a statue.

We have had four long years of little moments that built this rock. When the statue is carved in November, did you take out a chip or a chunk? When you vote, you help carve the statue of American values. When you sit home you just chip away at them. While there is a dangerous virus andcivil unrest in the streets, it is time to build a new statue!

Voting for compassion vs. hate.

Voting for common sense vs. ignorance.

Voting truth vs. lies.

This is no longer a red vs. blue issue, it’s right vs. wrong.

When you walk toward those poles or send in your ballot, remember these images: tear gas in front of a church for a photo vs. marching with the people; “I don't really care do you” vs. holding a scared child’s hand in a hospital; “There are good people on each side” vs. “We are a nation furious at injustice”; 172,000 dead from COVID-19, millions unemployed, economic crisis vs. one dead from Ebola and a booming economy.

Angela Guzman, Warrensburg

