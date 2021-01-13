 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Many, including Elise, participated in sedition

Editor:

If there was any doubt about the assessment that Rep. Elise Stefanik is an entirely self-motivated — if otherwise unprincipled — hack (smart and well-spoken though she be), it is erased by her votes on the electoral results. She split the difference (yea on PA, nay on AZ), and can now speak "credibly" on this issue out of both sides of her mouth.

We are blessed to have such a master of the craft for our representative. I encourage her constituents to send her a message, reminding her that she shares culpability for the seditious events at the Capitol, just in case she wonders about that — though I know that her "conscience" is clear.

Meanwhile, I fear that it may take a generation to fully assess the damage done to our republic. I only hope we have that much time.

S. Peter Feldstein, Hope Falls

