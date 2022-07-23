Letter to the editor: Many ignore truth, reality and they revel in ignorance

I'm nominating Hartford town Supervisor Dana Haff for the annual Darwin Awards for his efforts to simultaneously denigrate higher education and lifesaving vaccines for children.

Haff cast the only “no” vote on paying Washington County's share of $1.6 million toward SUNY Adirondack's budget, as reported in this newspaper July 17. No explanation for Haff's negativity — or is it positivity — was published, so I'll simply credit him with nobly trying to save taxpayer money.

Haff could save more taxpayer money if only he'd fight like hell (does that sound familiar?) for abolition of primary and secondary education throughout his county. That $1.6 million is a pittance compared to the potential school tax savings from educating those pesky kids. Children need jobs, not education, dang it!

I'll welcome him to Saratoga County if he can accomplish the feat in Washington County.

Haff provided more enlightenment during the county Board of Supervisors meeting.

After county health officials revealed they're administering COVID vaccines to the youngest children with parental consent, Haff, in typical QAnon patriotic fashion, plucked out of mid-air his belief that, “All of them will have cardiac troubles in 20 years.” Haff said he doesn't trust the vaccines or medical experts.

If Haff speaks the truth, then he should fight like hell to eliminate the county health department in another cost-cutting move. I'm confident a role model like Haff would also give up his taxpayer-funded town/county salaries, health care insurance coverage, state retirement pension benefits and other government-related expenses. Right?

Let's cut to the chase and just eliminate Washington County government!

Seriously, Haff is part of a depressingly huge number of American naysayers, conspiracy theorists, contrarians and liars who apparently believe they'll selfishly prosper by dividing us. They revel in ignorance and refuse to educate themselves on truth and reality.

Dominic Tom, Moreau