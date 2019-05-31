Editor:
This is a response to Ken Tingley’s “From the Editor” column about how happy you are with the electronic version of the newspaper. Apparently you live in an area where there is reliable cell service and internet connections. If the wind is blowing, it is raining or snowing, or even foggy, forget making a connection here. We depend on the printed version for the news which seems to be shrinking a little more each day. You are supposed to be a local paper serving the community, but it seems you are neglecting the rural areas that don't have the dependable electronic services you enjoy. I am able to write this letter because it finally stopped raining and my satellite internet is working. There are many households like ours all over the North Country so please return the printed version to the size it was and stop shrinking it so it is hardly big enough to wrap a fish in it.
Roland Lapointe, Whitehall