Letter to the editor: Many arguments support D.C. statehood

To truly help its readers assess the merits of District of Columbia residents seeking to become this country’s 51st state, I wish the Post-Star had paired the negative opinion it published on July 2 with one offering supporting arguments.

Quite frankly, the existing op-ed’s argument basically boils down to “No, because the Framers said so.” But there’s a lot more substance to the supporting argument than the author’s failure of analysis suggests. This is an important issue for our country. Do us all a favor: Educate yourself and others on the topic by exploring the information provided by supporters of D.C. statehood at https://statehood.dc.gov/page/why-statehood-dc