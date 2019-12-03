Editor:
Access to health care is a deeply moral issue. As a pastor, I counsel people as they seek to make the right healthcare decisions for themselves and their families. So I can't sit silently while the current administration implements immoral and dangerous regulations, including a "gag rule" that blocks health professionals in the Title X Family Planning Program from telling patients how they can safely and legally access the full range of options for their care.
Without these providers in the program, low-income individuals could have nowhere else to turn for care. Title X funding is critical to New York, where, in one recent year, Planned Parenthood served 52% of Title X patients. Thanks to New York policy makers, our in-state health providers are currently covered – hospitals, health centers and more. However, the future is uncertain.
Health care is a human right, regardless of where you live or your income level. As a person of faith, I want to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in our neighborhoods. I stand with faith leaders across the country in support of protecting preventive reproductive health care.
Brooke Newell, Queensbury