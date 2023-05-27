Recently, a young man, Jordan Neely, in a packed NY City subway car is acting irrational and shouting threats. A passenger, Daniel Perry, who is ex-military, decides to neutralize the threat by placing Neely in a chokehold and bring him to the floor where other passengers help to restrain him while waiting to arrive at the next stop where police could take over. However, despite having the man under control, Perry continues to apply his hold tight enough and long enough that causes the death of Neely. The question is: why did Perry think he had to continue applying lethal force, especially after getting assistance from others? The point of emphasis in all cases of lethal force is imminent threat. Was Penny in fear for his life or the lives of others during the whole time Neely was in his grasp? Police are trained and aware of the rules of use of force where they must use only the level of force equal to or lesser than the force they face. Perhaps his military training did not contain that contingency. Either way, Penny was rightfully charged with manslaughter because he recklessly went too far. To no surprise, this has become political where Republican leaders have voiced support for Penny’s actions and called him a Good Samaritan. I can’t help but think, what if Neely was white and Penny was black?